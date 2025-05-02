Bhubaneswar: Odisha, which is known to formulate better policies for investors, will start production of semiconductors in the next couple of years, state Information Technology Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling said.

Addressing the summit titled 'From Temples to Tech', he said Odisha is in a very good position in the field of digital infrastructure, skill development and start-ups. Leading IT companies have set up their centers in the state. He also invited IT companies to invest in Odisha and assured all support from the government. He also informed that Odisha Industries Support Cell also to facilitate IT sectors investors.

In a milestone initiative to drive Odisha’s emergence as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and IT services, the Department of Electronics & Information Technology (E&IT), Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), successfully hosted the ‘From Temples to Tech’ summit at The Crown, here. The event saw in attendance top government officials, industry leaders, academic experts, and startups from across India and abroad, aiming to catalyze the state's transition into a tech-driven economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secretary, Department of Information Technology highlighted the growing contribution of the services sector towards the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) and the growth therein in the coming days. He spoke about the various benefits and incentives available to investors in the state's IT policy and semiconductor policy. He said that the incentives given by the Government of Odisha to the industry are among the best in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, Manish Chadha presented a comparative picture of the country's hardware production and said that a few years ago there were many challenges about it. But after the central government came up with attractive policies, India has made considerable progress in electronics manufacturing. 99% of mobile phones used in India are made within the country. He said India's contribution to smartphone manufacturing has been increasing steadily. Executive Director of ESC Gurmeet Singh, Chairman (Global Outreach) Sandeep Narula, ESC Chairman Veer Sagar and ESC (Eastern) Chairman Dr Ashwini Kumar Rath and others were present on the occasion.

Among the key highlights was the launch of the Odisha Industry Support Cell by ESC, aimed at providing export guidance, global market access, mentoring, and standards compliance support for local electronics and IT enterprises. The event also saw the unveiling of a white paper titled “Electronics and Software Exports from India and Odisha,” offering a data-backed roadmap for expanding the state’s export capabilities. Additionally, six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between ESC and leading academic institutions including IIT Bhubaneswar, IIIT Bhubaneswar, OUTR, BPUT, VSSUT, and the World Trade Center Bhubaneswar, to promote industry-academia collaboration and skill development.

The summit featured impactful discussions through an open house with startup founders and CXOs, along with two insightful panel sessions. One focused on enhancing global competitiveness through hardware innovation, and another on building Odisha into a tech and talent powerhouse.

Representatives from Atlanta Systems, InfoPower Tech, Ernst & Young, MeitY, ESSCI, and global accelerator Plug and Play contributed valuable perspectives. Manoj Kumar, Deputy CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), provided guidance to MSMEs and startups on leveraging GeM for government procurement.

A startup showcase highlighted ten high-potential electronics and IT startups from Odisha, presenting their innovative solutions to investors and mentors, further reinforcing the state’s growing deep-tech ecosystem.