Bhubaneswar: The exhibitions organised as part of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in the Odisha capital here will be opened to the public on January 11 (Saturday).

The people can visit the exhibitions from 10 am on January 11, said the state government in a statement today.

The three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention that began at Janata Maidan in the capital city here on January 8 came to an end with the valedictory address by President Droupadi Murmu today.

Notably, some TV channels in Odisha wrongly reported that the exhibitions organized as part of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here would be opened to the public at 6 pm today (January 10).