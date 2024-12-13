Rourkela: A day after a seven-month pregnant woman was brazenly shot dead by two armed miscreants in a loot bid in Bonai in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police detained her husband and another cop for their suspected involvement in the crime. Two local youths have also been detained in this connection.The incident had taken place in Jhirdapali area within Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Samyamayee Behera, wife of Deben Behera, a local Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO). Samyamayee also happens to Chhendipada MLA Agasti Behera's cousin.

While the exact reason behind the fatal attack is not established yet, Rourkela police said it is suspected that Deben along with the other accused had pre-planned the murder, masking it under a staged robbery attempt.

As per reports, two armed miscreants had knocked on the door late on Wednesday night when the family was asleep. When Samyamayee opened the door, they barged into the house and attempted to snatch her gold chain. When she resisted, one of the miscreants brandished a gun and shot at her killing her on the spot. The duo then fled the scene. Samyamayee was rushed to Bonai hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation indicated towards possible complicity of Deben as statements recorded by him and his family members lacked coherence, police informed.

Meanwhile, Deben pleaded innocence and claimed in his statement that he was asleep when the attack took place.

Official sources said investigation is still underway to get a clear pictureof how the events played out and all efforts are on to nab the accused.