Balasore: Amid deteriorating law and order, miscreants reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman in a loot bid in Soro area of Balasore district on Friday night. The incident took place in Biripada village which comes under Tentei panchayat.

The woman, Rashmita Nayak, was rescued by locals and immediately rushed to the hospital. As per reports, Rashmita's mother Ahalya and two other family members had shifted to a makeshift accommodation as their house was undergoing repair. On Friday night, the family was sleeping when four miscreants tore into their tent and attacked them.

When the assailants tied up hands and feet of three family members, Rashmita, who was pregnant, tried to intervene and foil their actions. But the gang tied her up as well and thrashed her before decamping with valuables. The family alleged that the thieves looted Rs 14,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000.

The same night, burglars broke into house of one Chakradhar Behera and looted cash and ornaments. The theft took place when Chakradhar was away visiting his son in Bengaluru. The value of stolen items are not known yet.

The shocking incident comes barely two days after miscreants intercepted a vehicle on the highway and attacked the driver before stealing the car and fleeing.

The series of thefts has created alarm and fear among locals who expressed resentment about rising crimes due to police laxity. They also demanded police administration to step up efforts as antisocial elements were becoming increasingly active and fearless in the face of complacency by authorities in charge.