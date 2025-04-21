Jagatsinghpur: Tension prevailed following death of a pregnant woman due to alleged medical negligence at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur here today.

The deceased was identified as Rashmita Nath, wife of one Deepak Dalei of Paradip Garh.

According to reports, Rashmita was four months pregnant. On Sunday night at around 11 pm, she complained of abdominal pain and suffered a miscarriage. As the blood loss was severe, family members rushed her to Atharbanki hospital first. But doctors referred her to the district headquarters hospital when her condition deteriorated. However, she succumbed during treatment.

On getting to know about his wife's death, Deepak alleged that she was stable while being taken to the hospital and attributed her death to medical negligence by the medical staff attending to her. He also accused the police of intervening in the matter in a high-handed and biased manner.

As the news spread, it sparked outrage from the kin of the deceased. Irate relatives staged a demonstration at the hospital and demanded justice for the bereaved family.

Police, who had arrived at the spot on getting information, tried to assuage the protesters and bring the situation under control. But the agitating family members claimed that the cops were not impartial in their dealings.

Further investigation is underway. Authorities could not be reached for comments on the incident.