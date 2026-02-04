Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a six-day visit to Odisha, today inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

The President inaugurated Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University Information Technology Campus and a holiday home at Rairangpur.

She laid foundation stones for an Ayush Hospital-cum-Ayurvedic College, a campus of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), Archery Centre, girls’ hostel and a Deaddiction Centre during her Rairangpur tour.

Murmu also laid foundation for beautification and drainage upgradation project at Rairangpur, which is her native place.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several senior officials of the state government were present on the occasion.

The President expressed confidence that these development-oriented projects, institutions and schemes will benefit the region and generate new employment opportunities for the local people.

“Purvodaya vision of the Centre gives priority to the development of Odisha and Mayurbhanj district is benefiting significantly from this vision,” she said.

Govt has introduced several schemes for the Tribals: President

Murmu said that the Centre is making special efforts for the economic development of tribal people. According to her, the Union Government is providing MSP for more than 90 minor forest products through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, loans to tribal members of self-help groups through the Micro Credit Scheme and low-interest loans to Scheduled Tribe women under the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme.

“The government is also working for better health and education facilities. The Pradhan Mantri-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs. Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas and 4G internet connectivity has been provided in remote areas. With these efforts, the stream of holistic development is flowing in the tribal regions,” she added.

According to the President, the goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community. “The government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all the government welfare and developmental schemes,” she stated.

Murmu urged the Tribals to take advantage of those schemes and make others aware. This will ensure local development, leading to the development of the state and country.

“Our resolve of making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only through the collective efforts of the government and the citizens,” she opined.