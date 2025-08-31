Bhubaneswar: Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee and former international cricketer Debashish Mohanty will serve as the brand ambassadors of Odisha Pro T20 League 2025.

A decision to this effect was taken at a special general meeting (SGM) of the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) at Puri today.

As per the decisions, the T20 tournament, featuring six franchise teams, will be held from September 15 to 24, with two matches scheduled for each day.

The OCA will organised the league in association with Arivaa Sports, a sports event management company.

The matches of the tournament will be life telecast on Star Sports and live streaming on Fancode (OTT), said the OCA.

“Players’ draft will be done within a few days and the franchises will be allowed to select players for their respective teams. A grand opening ceremony will be organised for the T20 tournament,” added the cricket association.

OCA president Pankaj Lochan Mohanty presided over special general meeting of the cricket association. Among others, OCA vice president Jagamohan Pattnaik, secretary Sanjay Behera, joint secretary Prabhat Bhol, treasurer Bikash Pradhan and apex council member Pratap Chandra Pradhan were present at the meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that the OCA had announced the list of marquee players for the T20 league a few days ago.

Subhranshu Senapati, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Aashirwad Swain and Suryakant Pradhan are the marquee players for the inaugural season of the T20 league.