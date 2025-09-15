Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced the detailed schedule for the upcoming Odisha Pro T20 League 2025.

The T20 tournament, featuring six franchise teams, will be held from September 17 to 26, with two matches scheduled for each day.

The franchise teams—Bhubaneswar Tigers, Cuttack Panthers, Keonjhar Miners, Puri Titans, Rourkela Steelers and Sambalpur Warriors—will compete for the title at the tournament.

The T20 tournament will have 15 league matches and two semifinals before the finals, scheduled to be held on September 26. All the matches will be played at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

As per the schedule, the Bhubaneswar Tigers will take on Cuttack Panthers on the opening day (September 17) of the tournament. The match is scheduled to commence at 7 pm.

In the league stage, two matches will be played on each day between September 18 and 24. The first match of the day is scheduled to begin at 2 pm while the second match will start at 7 pm.

The two semi finals of the T20 tournament is scheduled to be played on September 25. The final match of the tournament will commence at 7 pm on September 26.

The OCA will organise the league in association with Arivaa Sports, a sports event management company. The matches of the tournament will be live telecast on Star Sports and live streaming on Fancode (OTT).

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee and former international cricketer Debashish Mohanty will serve as the brand ambassadors of Odisha Pro T20 League 2025.

Subhranshu Senapati, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Aashirwad Swain and Suryakant Pradhan are the marquee players for the inaugural season of the T20 league.