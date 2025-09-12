Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has revealed the names of franchise teams for the upcoming Odisha Pro T20 League 2025.

The T20 tournament, featuring six franchise teams, will be held from September 15 to 24, with two matches scheduled for each day.

The six franchise teams are: Bhubaneswar Tigers, Cuttack Panthers, Keonjhar Miners, Puri Titans, Rourkela Steelers and Sambalpur Warriors.

The OCA will organised the league in association with Arivaa Sports, a sports event management company. The matches of the tournament will be live telecast on Star Sports and live streaming on Fancode (OTT), said the OCA.

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee and former international cricketer Debashish Mohanty will serve as the brand ambassadors of Odisha Pro T20 League 2025.A grand opening ceremony will be organised for the T20 tournament, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that the OCA had announced the list of marquee players for the T20 league a few days ago.

Subhranshu Senapati, Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Sandeep Pattnaik, Aashirwad Swain and Suryakant Pradhan are the marquee players for the inaugural season of the T20 league.