Bhawanipatna: Delays in paddy lifting at a procurement mandi in Karlamunda block of Odisha's Kalahandi district have left farmers anxious and angry, with hundreds of quintals of harvested paddy lying unattended as millers allegedly neglect timely transportation. The roadblock and repeated delays have not just left farmers frustrated but also raised questions over the accountability of millers and procurement agencies.

As per reports, Karlamunda block is witnessing a breakdown in paddy lifting operations at a procurement mandi operated by an SHG. With massive stockpiling of paddy, the distress has only mounted for the farmers with millers allegedly failing to send adequate transport.

Farmers alleged that millers are not dispatching trucks regularly, resulting in a serious bottleneck in paddy lifting. They claimed that despite agreeing to the stipulated conditions, including the deduction of 5 kg per quintal and additional paddy per bag, the arbitrary attitude of the millers has stalled procurement.

With paddy remaining exposed in the open, they are now questioning how long they will be forced to guard their produce and keep it spread in the cold and dew, fearing damage and losses.

The procuring agency, the SHG, has issued a notice stating that paddy corresponding to tokens issued between the 1st and the 12th of the month would be lifted within that period. However, paddy belonging to farmers who received tokens during the same timeframe is still lying at the mandi. Sources said only one or two trucks are arriving per day for lifting.

Call for administrative action gets stronger

When questioned about the piling up of paddy and the delay in lifting, officials of the procuring agency stated that notices had been issued for lifting paddy against tokens generated up to the 12th of the month. However, they claimed that farmers with tokens dated after the 12th, as well as several farmers who had not yet received any token, brought their paddy to the mandi in violation of instructions, leading to congestion.

Farmers, however, have demanded immediate lifting of paddy against tokens issued up to the 12th to prevent token lapsing.They urged the authorities to ensure that procurement tokens do not lapse due to administrative delays and demanded that millers be directed to deploy more trucks daily to speed up paddy lifting and clear the congestion at the mandi.

