Bhubaneswar: Intensifying the crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the Odisha Government has been carrying out a special drive across the State. This was informed by Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol today while outlining the Government’s action plan following deaths of five villagers in the Chikiti hooch tragedy.

Bhol said the Excise Department will confiscate the property of illegal liquor traders. If the need arises, the hooch manufacturing units will be bulldozed as well, he added.

Bhol further said the Excise Police will use arms to prevent the traders from manufacturing and selling illegal liquor. Regarding this, the department has already started special training for the personnel in Nayagarh, the Excise Commissioner informed.

The department has so far arrested 2,000 persons on charges of manufacturing and selling hooch and registered 3,000 cases across Odisha. The personnel have destroyed 1.73 lakh litres of country liquor after conducting raids on 1,443 liquor manufacturing units.

Hooch tragedy toll rises

In Chikiti of Ganjam district, five villagers died in the past 15 days after consuming spurious liquor. They died while undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The police have arrested at least eight persons in connection with the hooch tragedy.

