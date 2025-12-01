Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today felicitated four players from the State who were part of the Indian women’s blind cricket team that recently lifted the maiden Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, handing each of them a cash award of ₹11 lakh.

The four players, Phula Saren of Balasore district, and Parvati Marndi, Jamuna Rani Tudu, and Basanti Hansda of Mayurbhanj district, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at his residence. The Chief Minister congratulated them for their achievement and lauded their dedication and exceptional performance, saying they had brought pride to both Odisha and the country.

Majhi said the players had become an inspiration for every Odia and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of excellence with confidence and determination.

Sports and Youth Services Minister Surya Banshi Suraj and senior government officials were also present during the interaction.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team created history by winning the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final held in Colombo.