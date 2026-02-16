Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town will soon begin the inventory of ornaments and other valuables stored at the shrine Ratna Bhandar.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lokseva Bhawan in the capital city here today.

Jagannath temple chief administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee gave a detailed presentation on the proposed inventory of Ratna Bhandar before the Chief Minister.

The authorities of the 12th century shrine have completed all necessary arrangements for Ratna Bhandar inventory.

“The authorities have completed the renovation of the outer and inner chambers of the Ratna Bhandar. The state government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) are fully prepared to conduct the inventory of the shrine treasury,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Last inventory of Ratna Bhandar was done in 1978

The inventory of the temple treasury will begin once the state government approves a standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard, it added. The entire process will be conducted amid tight security.

The temple administration had last conducted the inventory of Ratna Bhandar ornaments in 1978. The authorities will prepare a fresh list of ornaments and valuables stored at the temple treasury during the proposed inventory and tally the same with the 1978 list, stated the CMO.

The officials will prepare a digital catalogue of the Ratna Bhandar jewels while the entire process will be videographed.

The meeting also held discussions regarding the preparation for this year’s Rath Yatra. The Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to take the necessary steps for planting specific varieties of trees to cater to the future requirements of wood for construction of chariots.