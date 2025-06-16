Puri: Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb's younger brother Ranarnaba Deb passed away at a private hospital in Puri late on Sunday night. He was 67.

Ahead of annual Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath, Ranarnaba Deb, popularly known as the 'Thata Raja' breathed his last following a prolonged illness.

According to reports, the younger sibling of Puri Gajapati Maharaja died due to cardiac arrest after suffering from multiple health issues.

The last rites of the royal family member will take place at Swargadwar in Puri as per Hindu rituals.