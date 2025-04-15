Bhubaneswar: In a major step toward building a future-ready and digitally proficient workforce, the Odisha Government directed its officers to mandatorily complete at least one foundational course in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, and District Collectors, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja instructed all departments to issue directives to officers under their jurisdiction to enroll in free online AI courses offered by reputed platforms.

Officers are required to complete the foundational AI course within three months from the date of the letter’s issuance. Departments have also been asked to appoint a Nodal Officer to monitor implementation, facilitate enrollment, and ensure timely compliance.

The Nodal Officer will be responsible for submitting a consolidated report to the Office of the Chief Secretary, indicating the number of officers who have completed the course within the stipulated timeframe.

The letter emphasised the importance of equipping State officers with a working knowledge of AI principles, tools, and applications, stating that such understanding is crucial for: Informed and data-driven decision-making, Designing citizen-centric policies, Managing large-scale data systems and Enhancing administrative efficiency and responsiveness.

To help officers get started, the Chief Secretary recommended the following AI learning platforms: 1. Online Courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on iGOT Karmayogi Portal, includes a. Basic Concepts of Artificial Intelligence-By Ministry of Communications - Department of Telecommunications, b. AI for Digital Transformation: Machine Learning and Deep Learning by Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy and c. AI in Government: Transforming Public Service Delivery by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru , 2. AI for All - https://ai-for-all.in(Developed by Ministry of Education, Government of India in partnership with Intel), 3. AI for Everyone - https:// www.deeplearning.ai/ courses/ai-for-everyone, 4. Elements of AI - https:// www.elementsofai.com (Offered by University of Helsinki, Finland).