Bhubaneswar: The authorities of Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town will soon introduce the ‘dhadi’ (queue) darshan system at the 12th century shrine.

The newly-constituted managing committee of the shrine today gave its nod to the proposed dhadi darshan system for the devotees.

The queue system will be introduced at Natamandap on the temple premises. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) will first launch the system on an experimental basis before its full-scale introduction.

The temple managing committee, however, asked the shrine officials to take adequate care for timely performance of the rituals of the presiding deities before the introduction of the queue system.

As per the decision taken at the managing committee meeting, the temple authorities will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the queue system. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has recently allowed the SJTA to install air-conditioning (AC) system at the Natamandap, located close to the sanctum sanctorum, for the convenience of devotees.

The managing committee held detailed discussions on issues pertaining to the unseasonal Ratha Jatra by the ISKCON. Puri King Dibyasingha Deb, the permanent chairman of the Jagannath temple managing committee, will issue a statement in this regard on September 6. The SJTA will also write to the governing body of ISKCON on the issue.

The newly-constitute temple panel expressed concern over the naming of a shrine at Digha in neighbouring West Bengal as ‘Jagannath Dham’, a sacred term associated with the Puri temple.

The newly-constituted managing committee also gave its approval for the formation of 14 sub-committees to deal with various issues of the shrine.

For the first time, a sub-committee will be formed to look into security system at Jagannath temple. The sub-committee will be headed by former CAG Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been made a member to the managing committee. Puri Collector, SP and a few servitors of the temple will be the members of the sub-committee.