Bhubaneswar: In a shameful incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was arrested today for allegedly misbehaving with a girl on the pretext of helping her in Bhubaneswar. The accused personnel, identified as Niranjan Jena, was arrested after the girl filed a complaint with Government Railway Police following her rescue.

As per reports, the girl, who belongs to Jagatsinghpur, had alighted on the platform two days back. On finding that her hostel was closed, she reached out to RPF at the station. However, when Jena found that she was alone, he took advantage of the situation and reportedly offered to help her out by securing a room for her at the station. But when the girl went in, he allegedly locked the door from inside and tried to misbehave with her.

The girl panicked and called the Police Control room after which she was rescued. She later filed a complaint at GRP station acting on which the accused RPF personnel was arrested.

Official sources said further investigation is underway. The incident has triggered anger from various quarters as the incident ironically involved a security personnel.