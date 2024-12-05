Rourkela: Government Railway Police (GRP) today seized 58 kg silver jewllery from a youth at Rourkela station in odisha's Sundargarh district.

The youth, identified as Chandan Soni, has been handed over to the State GST division for interrogation.

As per report, Railway Police was carrying out a search operation when they came across the huge cache of silver. The security personnel were checking baggages of passengers when they detected 58 kg silver in Chandan's bag. The accused reportedly was headeed towards Ranchi and had bought a general class ticket.

He has been taken to the State GST authorities for questioning after he was unable to provide supporting documents for carrying the silver.

Further details are awaited.