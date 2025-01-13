Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Raj Bhavan Garden in Bhubaneswar will remain open for visits by the general public and school students from today till January 22, 2025.

Specific guidelines have been issued for visitors to ensure smooth management of the visits.

Guidelines for General Public:

1. Visiting hours for the public are from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM, with no entry allowed after 4:30 PM.

2. Entry will be permitted only through the 'Raj Bhavan Garden Visit' mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

3. There is no entry fee for visiting the garden.

Guidelines for School Students:

1. Students up to Class X can visit the garden from 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM, except on Sundays.

2. Visits are allowed only on the basis of a written request from school authorities.

3. Students must wear their school uniforms and carry their school identity cards. They must also be accompanied by an adequate number of teachers and other staff members.

4. Schools must send their permission requests to the ADC to the Governor at [email protected]. The request must include the full name and contact details of the person supervising the students, the date and purpose of the visit, and the number of students and teaching and non-teaching staff visiting.

Important Instructions:

1. No requests will be entertained for meetings with the Governor during the visit.

2. Visitors are required to follow all safety norms and security regulations of the Raj Bhavan.

3. Food and beverages are not allowed inside the premises.

4. The Raj Bhavan authorities will not be responsible for any mishaps, accidents, or injuries during the visits.

5. Permissions granted can be recalled or cancelled at any time due to unforeseen events or exigencies.