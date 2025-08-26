Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha today withdrew its strike after getting assurance from the state government, the association's secretary said.

The District Revenue Ministerial Employees were holding the agitation for the last 15 days to press their 10-point charter of demands.

The employees will resume their work from today.

The decision to withdraw the strike was also taken in view of the flood situation in the state and the upcoming festival season, the secretary said.

The Odisha government had yesterday directed all District Collectors to initiate disciplinary action against the agitating employees who were on mass leave since August 11.

The strike was causing disruption in official work across the state. The absence of field-level revenue staff led to delays in essential public services, creating hardship for the general public.

The government had termed the conduct of the striking employees as “totally unbecoming” of responsible government servants and a violation of service rules and conduct guidelines.