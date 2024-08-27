Bhubaneswar: BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, who had filed nomination for the upcoming Odisha Rajya Sabha poll as an Independent candidate, withdrew it today.

"I had filed nomination as per the decision of the party. Again, by the decision of the party, I withdrew the nomination today. The BJP had given me the task, and I carried it out as a disciplined member of the party," said Pradhan.

Pradhan had on August 21 filed his nomination as an Independent candidate after former MP and BJP leader Mamata Mohanta filed her nomination as the party's candidate in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

BJP MLA Purna Sethi had earlier said that Pradhan filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha by-poll as a dummy candidate.

Notably, Mohanta had been elected to the Rajya Sabha on a BJD ticket in April, 2020. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha MP was to end in April of 2026.

The woman leader from Mayurbhnaj, however, resigned from the Rajya Sabha as well as the primary membership of BJD on July 31.

A day after her resignation, Mohanta joined the BJP in New Delhi. The Rajya Sabha by-poll in Odisha became necessary due to the resignation of Mohanta from the upper house of the Parliament.