Bhubaneswar: With Hanuman Jayanti set to be celebrated across Odisha tomorrow, the State Police put in place elaborate security arrangements to ensure a peaceful observance of the festival, which coincides with 'Pana Sankranti'—the Odia New Year.

Following a high-level law and order review via video conferencing, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar stated 200 platoons of police forces will be deployed at key locations across the State. In addition, 10 platoons of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and three platoons of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) will be stationed in areas considered sensitive or prone to disturbances.

To bolster surveillance, authorities will use 40 drones and 600 CCTV cameras to monitor major cities and towns. Twenty special vehicles equipped with PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras have also been dispatched to Sambalpur, providing real-time feeds directly to the police headquarters.

Barricading will be implemented in sensitive zones, and special body-worn cameras will be attached to police personnel involved in crowd control to ensure better monitoring and accountability. Police are also actively monitoring social media platforms for any posts that could incite unrest.

“The department will take strict action against anyone found disturbing public order,” said Kumar, citing directives issued by the DGP of Odisha.

Acknowledging the ongoing heatwave conditions, he said, the police will make arrangements for oral rehydration salts (ORS), drinking water, and ambulance services to assist the public and ensure the wellbeing of personnel on duty.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been directed to oversee local arrangements and provide updates to the state headquarters this evening.