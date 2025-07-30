Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths in Odisha today arrested Raja Kishore Jena, Assistant Engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B), Division-III, Bhubaneswar on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

A case has been registered against Jena and he will be produced before the court of Special Vigilance Judge, Bhubaneswar, said an official.

The Vigilance officials unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores from the possession of Jena during house searches.

Jena was found in possession of assets including a multi-storey building at Niladri Vihar, two flats at Cosmopolis apartment, two commercial outlets in Galleria and Symphony malls and 13 high value plots in the capital city here.

The searches also unearthed bank deposits worth Rs 75 lakh from Jena’s possession. Besides, he has spent Rs 67 lakh on the education of his two children, said the Vigilance Department.

Jena has failed to provide satisfactory explanation for the source of these assets, it added.