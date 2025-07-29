Bhubaneswar: Odisha vigilance sleuths today carried out a series of raids on properties linked with a Roads and Buildings (R&B) department official on charges of amassing disproportionate assets. The raids were carried out at 10 locations across the State Capital and Nayagarh district.

The accused official, identified as Raja Kishore Jena, Assistant Engineer of R&B Division-III, Bhubaneswar, came under Vigilance radar after allegations of him amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, surfaced.

Led by a team comprising 7 DSPs, 5 Inspectors, 1SI, 11 ASIs, and other supporting staff, the anti-corruption bureau carried out the raid on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The following places were raided:

1) Triple storeyed building over plot no. 226, Sector-5, Niladrivihar, BBSR.

2) Flat no. E-083, 8th floor, Cosmopolis, BBSR.

3) Shop No. 16, Symphony Mall, Pahala, BBSR.

4) Paternal house located at Jagannathprasad, Nayagarh.

5) Office chamber of Sri Jena located at O/o EE, R&B, Div-III, BBSR.

6) House of his in-law located at Patia, Bhubaneswar.

7) House of his another in-law located at Sabaji Nagar, Nayagarh.

8) Flat No. H-164, 16th floor, Tower H cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar.

9) Plot No. 549/3177/3368, Dumduma, Bhubaneswar.

10) M/s ASN Infrastructure Pvt Ltd located at 617, Barabari, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar.



Following the searches, assets detected were as follows:

1 multi-storey building approx 3,500 sq. ft. over plot No.226 located at Sector-5, Niladri Vihar, Bhubaneswar. Two flats - One Flat vide No.E-083 measuring an area of 1800 Sqft on 8th floor and another flat vide No.H-164 measuring an area of 650 Sqft, 16th floor of Tower H, both in Cosmopolis, Bhubaneswar Two commercial outlets in Galleria and Symphony Malls in Bhubaneswar - One shop vide No.024 with area approx 400 sqft. on ground floor of Utkal Kanika Galleria Mall (Nykaa Luxe Showroom) and another shop vide No.16 in Symphony Mall, Rudrapur, Pahala 13 high-value plots including 9 in Bhubaneswar, 3 in Nayagarh & 1 in Khordha.

Details of the land parcels are stated below:

Details of the land parcels are stated below: One plot vide No.308, khata No.48 with area Ac 0.092 dcml. at Uttaramunda Muhan, Janla, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.485, khata No.152 with area Ac 0.12 dcml. at Kantapada, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.343/1987, khata No.157/66 with area Ac 0.3 dcml. at Bhagabatipur, Mendhasal, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.1001, khata No.17 with area Ac 1.040 dcml. at Bhagabanpur, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.414/3340, khata No.617/329 with area Ac 0.055 dcml. at Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.778/1048, khata No.225 with area Ac 0.055 dcml. at Sundarpur, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.778/1046, khata No.225 with area Ac 0.110 dcml. at Sundarpur, Chandaka, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.597, khata No.17 with area Ac 1.040 dcml. at Bhagabanpur, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.197, khata No.6 with area Ac 0.13 dcml. at Marichia, Bhubaneswar. One plot vide No.2272, khata No.503 with area Ac 0.045 dcml. at Nayagarh town. One plot vide No.2112, khata No.235 with area Ac 0.34 dcml. at Jamusahi, Nayagarh town. One plot vide No.78, khata No.582 with area Ac 0.35 dcml. at Jamusahi, Nayagarh town. One plot vide No.26, khata No.45/59 with area Ac 1.015 dcml. at Abaranga, Khordha

Official sources said valuables including bank deposits, other financial investments etc are being ascertained. The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently conducting detailed measurements and valuation of the identified properties and assets.