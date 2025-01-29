Bhubaneswar: The state government has received investment intents worth Rs 4,349 crore in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

At least nine leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have shown their interests to invest in Odisha.

The Indo European Heart Hospitals and Research Institute Pvt Ltd has expressed its interests to invest around Rs 1,200 crore in the state while SUM Odisha plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore, said the Health Department.

Similarly, the Indo European Research and Healthcare Private Limited has expressed its intention to invest Rs 600 crore while Vikash Residential Institutions Pvt Ltd is ready to invest Rs 544 crore in Odisha, added the Health Department.

The J-VPD Diagnostics Private Ltd has submitted a proposal to invest Rs 500 crore in the state. These investments will accelerate Odisha’s progress in modern healthcare, pharma, and biotech manufacturing, aligning with the vision of Vikashit Odisha-2036, said the department.

The state government held a high-level sectorial session on healthcare, pharma and biotechnology with the theme of ‘Universal Health and Wellness in Odisha’ at the two-day investors’ summit.

Speaking on the occasion, Food Supply & Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the state government in association with the Centre is creating an environment that supports biotechnology innovation and business creation to uplift the socio-economic condition of people of Odisha.

The state government has come up with the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024 to prioritise both basic and applied research as well as technological innovation by encouraging collaboration between industry, academia and society, he added.

“Utkarsh Odisha is the right platform to showcase the boundless opportunities and aspirations of the state. Today, Odisha is emerging as a hub of innovation and investment,” said Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

The Health Minister also invited the private players to join hands with the Odisha to realise the vision of Utkarsha Odisha- 2036 and more importantly to transform the lives of millions.

Calling Odisha a rising hub of innovation and investment, he stressed on the state’s focus on expanding super-specialty hospitals, multi-disciplinary healthcare facilities and indigenous production of affordable medicines, vaccines and medical devices.