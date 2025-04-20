Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has reconstituted a Secretary-level committee to address issues related to land leasing in the State.

Per a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the seven-member committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The committee will include the following Members:

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department

Principal Secretary, Law Department

Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department

Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Cooperation Department

Additional Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department

A special invitee, to be co-opted by the Chairman

The committee has been tasked with deliberating on various land-leasing issues in the State and providing recommendations for effective resolution.