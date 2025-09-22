Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 37,611 cases of crimes against women between 1 June 2024 and 31 July 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly today in reply to a question from MLA Arun Sahoo.
As per the information, molestation (9,181) and kidnapping/abduction (8,227) were the two largest categories, together accounting for 17,408 cases, about 46.3% of the total.
Key numbers from the data:
Molestation: 9,181
Kidnapping/Abduction of women: 8,227
Non-dowry torture: 6,134
Dowry torture: 5,464
Rape: 2,933
- Voyeurism: 135
Public disrobing of women: 2,161
Sexual harassment: 1,278
- Trafficking of women: 127
Eve-teasing: 702
Stalking: 447
Refusal to marry after sex: 334
Dowry homicide: 264
- Dowry suicide: 44
Attempt to commit rape: 174
The data also records the number of acid-related offences (3 acid attacks and 2 attempts) and 1 case listed as “sexual intercourse not amounting to rape.”