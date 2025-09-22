Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 37,611 cases of crimes against women between 1 June 2024 and 31 July 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly today in reply to a question from MLA Arun Sahoo.

As per the information, molestation (9,181) and kidnapping/abduction (8,227) were the two largest categories, together accounting for 17,408 cases, about 46.3% of the total.

Key numbers from the data:

  • Molestation: 9,181

  • Kidnapping/Abduction of women: 8,227

  • Non-dowry torture: 6,134

  • Dowry torture: 5,464

  • Rape: 2,933

  • Voyeurism: 135

  • Public disrobing of women: 2,161

  • Sexual harassment: 1,278

  • Trafficking of women: 127

  • Eve-teasing: 702

  • Stalking: 447

  • Refusal to marry after sex: 334

  • Dowry homicide: 264

  • Dowry suicide: 44

  • Attempt to commit rape: 174

The data also records the number of acid-related offences (3 acid attacks and 2 attempts) and 1 case listed as “sexual intercourse not amounting to rape.” 