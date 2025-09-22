Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 37,611 cases of crimes against women between 1 June 2024 and 31 July 2025, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the State Assembly today in reply to a question from MLA Arun Sahoo.

As per the information, molestation (9,181) and kidnapping/abduction (8,227) were the two largest categories, together accounting for 17,408 cases, about 46.3% of the total.

Key numbers from the data:

Molestation: 9,181

Kidnapping/Abduction of women: 8,227

Non-dowry torture: 6,134

Dowry torture: 5,464

Rape: 2,933

Voyeurism: 135

Public disrobing of women: 2,161

Sexual harassment: 1,278

Trafficking of women: 127

Eve-teasing: 702

Stalking: 447

Refusal to marry after sex: 334

Dowry homicide: 264

Dowry suicide: 44

Attempt to commit rape: 174

The data also records the number of acid-related offences (3 acid attacks and 2 attempts) and 1 case listed as “sexual intercourse not amounting to rape.”