Bhubaneswar: Odisha's unemployment rate stands at 3.9%, which is higher than the national average of 3.2%, placing the state in the 21st position nationwide.

This information was revealed in a written reply by Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Swain to a question by BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahu in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, today.

The situation in Odisha's urban areas is more concerning than the rural regions.

While the rural unemployment rate is 3.6%, the urban unemployment rate is significantly higher at 6.2%.

Currently, 11,04,237 individuals are registered as unemployed in the state. Only 8,401 of them have secured employment over the past decade, the minister said.