Bhubaneswar: Odisha has recorded altogether 765 dolphins and other cetaceans during a recent estimation survey.

“Odisha has recorded the highest dolphin count in five years. Strong conservation efforts, habitat protection and community participation drive a major milestone in marine biodiversity conservation,” said the Forest Department.

The surveyors have found six species of dolphins, whales and finless porpoise in the Odisha coast, including the Chilika lake, during the 2025-26 population estimation survey, it added.

The survey recorded a total of 208 Irrawaddy dolphins, 55 Bottle-nose dolphins, 497 Humpback dolphins, three Spinner dolphins and two finless porpoises in the Odisha coast.

The officials have found altogether 159 Irrawaddy dolphins from areas under Chilika Wildlife Division. “Chilika Wildelife Division stands as global conservation success with 159 Irrawaddy dolphins, showcasing the impact of long-term habitat protection, wetland management and community participation,” stated the Forest Department.

However, Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Kendrapara district is home to as many as 474 Humpback dolphins, it added.