Bhubaneswar: Odisha has witnessed the highest number of deaths caused by lightning strikes in India over the last five years. A total of 1,103 people have lost their lives due to lightning incidents in the state during this period.

The information was revealed by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari in response to a question by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

It has been observed that states with higher mineral deposits tend to record more lightning fatalities. However, no permanent solutions have been implemented to prevent these deaths, the minister said.

Despite ongoing scientific research, there is no foolproof method to predict where lightning will strike. The public is currently informed about potential lightning strikes through mobile apps.

The state government has emphasized the planting of palm trees, which mitigates the effects of lightning. The Revenue Department has allocated ₹7 crore to the Forest Department for palm tree plantation.

Cutting of palm trees in Odisha requires permission from the Forest Department. "To cut palm trees, people need the permission of the Forest Department in this regard. The decision has been taken to reduce lightning-related deaths in the state. Strict action will be taken against the violators," said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal.

"The department has decided to plant around 19 lakh palm trees in Odisha in the current year. As many as four palm trees will be planted around each forest block. A total of Rs 7 crore will be spent for this purpose," the PCCF said.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also asked the Agriculture Department to plant palm trees in a bid to lessen deaths due to lightning.

Palm trees, being the tallest ones in their localities, act as good natural conductors during lightning strikes and prevent mishaps. Apart from being a good conductor, these trees are least preferred by people for shelter during rain and lightning.

(Note: This story is a part of Punascha Pruthibi - One Earth. Unite for it, an awareness campaign by Sambad Digital)