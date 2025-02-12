Bhubaneswar: Maximum temperature in Odisha went up to 37 degrees Celsius for the first time this season today. Jharsuguda city recorded the maximum temperature at 37 degrees Celsius.

According to weathermen, 12 places in the State recorded maximum temperature above 30 degrees Celsius. Of them, 10 places registered the maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius or above.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Giving a somewhat relief to the people of Odisha, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today forecasted the night temperature across the State is very likely to gradually fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next four days. No large change thereafter over the districts, the meteorological centre added.

It further forecasted in next 24 hours, fog and mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later will prevail for Bhubaneswar and neighbourhood. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.