Bhubaneswar: Alcoholic drinks including India-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer and country-made liquor worth Rs 6,569 crore were sold in Odisha in the first 10 months of 2025-26 financial year.

This was revealed by Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the Odisha Assembly today.

Altogether 620 lakh London Proof Litre (LPL) IMFL, 1,092 lakh Bulk Litre beer and 97 lakh LPL country liquor were sold in the state in the first 10 months of the current fiscal, said the Minister.

According to the Minister, Odisha has witnessed an upward trend in liquor sales over the years.

“Odisha had recorded liquor sales worth Rs 7,216 crore in 2023-24 financial year while the figure stood at Rs 8,195 crore in 2024-25 fiscal, showing an upward trend,” he added.

The Excise Minister also informed the House that alcoholic beverages will be sold in tetra packs instead of glass bottles in Odisha. The move aims to reduce the use of glass bottles and promote safer, more environment-friendly packaging solutions, stated the Minister.