Bhubaneswar: Indonesia’s Ambassador to India, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi and Development Commissioner–cum–Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg have inaugurated the refurbished Indonesian gallery at the Odisha State Maritime Museum (OSMM) in Cuttack city recently.

The refurbished gallery that houses precious artifacts highlighting centuries-old maritime and cultural connections between Odisha and Indonesia has further been enhanced with better lighting, improved signage and upgraded artifact preservation.

During the event, Krisnamurthi expressed her pleasure on the warmth she received in Odisha and emphasized that the renovated Indonesia Gallery has become a true tribute to the deep and rich history of Odisha – Indonesia relationship.

On the occasion, the Development Commissioner expressed appreciation for the continued support and collaboration from the Indonesian Embassy in cementing the cultural ties between Odisha and Indonesia.

Garg envisioned for more development works to modernize and elevate the experience of visitors of the museum while exploring more such collaborative efforts with Indonesia and other ASEAN countries in the future.

The Odisha State Maritime Museum, located on the banks of Mahanadi river at Jobra in Cuttack, attracts visitors from across Odisha and outside. The museum is a storehouse of various artifacts related to the glorious maritime trade of Odisha.