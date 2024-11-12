Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has declared the list of holidays for State Government offices and the Revenue and Magisterial Court (Executive) during the Calendar Year 2025 and Saska Era-1946 and 1947.

In a notification, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department stated the offices and the revenue and magisterial courts will remain closed on those festive and commemorative occasions.

Here’s the list of the holidays:

The State Government also announced the list of optional holidays for its employees. They will have to take the written permission of the authority who is competent to sanction casual leave.

Here’s the list of optional holidays:

The Government also released the list of festive and commemorative days which fall on Sundays, Second Saturday or Fourth Saturday. These days have not been declared as holidays.