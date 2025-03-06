Bhubaneswar: As scheduled, Odisha Government today released fifth phase money of first installment under Subhadra Yojana.

The amount of Rs 5,000 was disbursed among total 2.30 lakh women beneficiaries in the fifth or final phase of first installment under the scheme.

The government spent over Rs 115 crore benefitting over 1 crore women beneficiaries under Odisha's flagship programme, informed Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida at a special programme today.

She announced to provide cash reward to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers for success of the scheme in Odisha.

As per the announcement, each Anganwadi worker will receive Rs 1500 and Helper Rs 500 as part of reward.

Meanwhile, the second installment of money under Subhadra Yojana will be released on March 8 covering around 1 crore women beneficiaries.

The Deputy CM appealed to all women beneficiaries to lit lamp in front of main door of their homes on March 7 evening to celebrate the success of the scheme.



On February 8, more than 18 lakh women beneficiaries received Rs 5,000 amount in the fourth phase.

Subhadra scheme was launched on September 17, 2024, after formation of BJP government in Odisha. While Rs 5,000 was credited to bank accounts of 25 lakh women beneficiaries in first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on Oct 9 last year. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24.