Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported as many as 50 cases of unnatural death of elephants this year.

Expressing concern over the issue, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia has ordered a detailed inquiry into the unnatural death of elephants in the State.

The minister has directed the officials to conduct division-wise thorough investigation into jumbo death incidents and submit a report within a month.

In a letter to Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrat Sahu, the Minister put emphasis on additional care and protective measures to curb the unnatural death of elephants in the state.

The minister stated that the state government has been taking various steps, including the deployment of Gaja Sathis and rapid action teams, to prevent the unnatural death of the elephants in Odisha.

However, more care and sincerity on the part of forest officials are required to ensure safe environment with statutory protective measures for the safety of the elephants, said the minister.

“Priority must be given on the matter and errant officers must not be left scot-free. Responsibilities must be fixed against the officers found negligent and inefficient in safeguarding the life of the jumbos,” he added.