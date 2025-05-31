Bhubaneswar: A Covid-19 patient reportedly died in Odisha on Saturday, four days after he tested positive for the disease.

This is the first Covid-19 death in the state after the recent surge in cases of infection in India as well as some other countries including China, Singapore and the US.

The patient, aged around 80, had comorbidities, media reports claimed. However, the health Department of the state government is yet to confirm that the octogenarian patient died of Covid-19 infections.

Earlier in the day, the state government reported two new Covid cases in Odisha, taking the total number of confirmed infections to seven.

Previously, five individuals—four from Bhubaneswar and one from Khurda—tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of SARS-CoV2 infections in the country has risen to 2,170. As many as 511 new cases were recorded from the previous day, according to the latest update by the Health Ministry on Saturday.