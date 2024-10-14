Bhubaneswar: In view of complaints being received about land registration service, the Odisha Government is planning to amend the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act, informed Revenue Minister Suresh Kumar Pujari.

"I have asked the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to hold a meeting between Urban Development Department and Revenue Department authorities to make changes to the Odisha RERA Act," the Minister told reporters after a meeting with the Collector in Sambalpur.

He said that there is a challenge to develop real estate in urban areas. The plots should be sold as per the development planning in the town. However, a portion of land can be sold during emergencies and crises.

The Minister batted for maintaining a record showing land registration details as well as feedback from the customers regarding the registration service.

"In the previous government, the registration was being made through outsourcing. I have directed the District Sub-Registrar Office to maintain a register to record everything right from online slot booking to e-registration and receive feedback from the customers about the service," he said.

"If people express dissatisfaction over the registration service, the DSR should report it to the IGR for amendment in the service," he added.

The Government of India had enacted the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 with an objective to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Authority for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector and to ensure sale of plots, apartments or buildings as the case may be or sale of real estate project, in an efficient and transparent manner and to protect the interest of consumers in the real estate sector and to establish an adjudicating mechanism for speedy dispute redressal and also to establish the Appellate Tribunal to hear appeals from the decisions, directions or orders of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority and adjudicating officer and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Odisha Government framed Odisha Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 which came into force on 25th February 2017. In accordance with sub-section(1) of section 43 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the state government established the Appellate Tribunal known as the ‘Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal that started its judicial functioning on September 2, 2020.