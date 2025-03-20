Bhubaneswar: In response to the ongoing heatwave, the Odisha Government rescheduled school timings for both Government and privately-run institutions.

Effective immediately, classes for students from Class I to XII will now run from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM to minimise exposure to extreme heat.

Shalini Pandit, Secretary of the School and Mass Education Department, directed the District Collectors to closely monitor weather conditions and adjust school schedules accordingly.

Additionally, Pandit instructed officials to ensure the availability of drinking water in all schools. If needed, tube wells within school campuses should be repaired to maintain an uninterrupted water supply.

Schools have also been asked to stock sufficient ORS packets and provide them to students and staff as required.

To protect students from heat-related illnesses, outdoor activities should be restricted to prevent direct exposure to extreme temperatures. Parents must also be sensitised to ensure children carry water bottles to school, with awareness initiatives being conducted on the same.

Furthermore, the District Collectors have been instructed to allot time during school hours for heatwave precautionary tips to educate students on safety measures.