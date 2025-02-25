Malkangiri: As a disciplinary action, the Malkangiri District Administration dismissed woman employee of a Government-run residential school and suspended an Auxillary Nurse Midwife (ANM) today. The decisions have been taken after one Class X girl student of the Govt SSD Girls’ High School, Chitrakonda gave birth to a baby yesterday.

The district administration disengaged Lady Matron Suchitra Charchi with immediate effect and suspended ANM (SSD) Kabita Kumari Patra.

Suspension of the school Headmaster Ajit Kumar Madkami has been recommended to the Government and any decision is yet to be taken.

On Monday evening, the Class X girl student delivered the baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she wrote her matric examination papers.

The girl was staying in the ashram school run by the State SC/ST Department. Even though the girl was pregnant for past several months, she attended classes and sat for exams without the authorities of the school noticing her condition.

The local police as well as the District Welfare Officer have been investigating the matter after it came to light.