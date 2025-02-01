Bhubaneswar: In a tragic turn of events, a retired colonel lost his life after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle near Chandrashekharpur in Bhubaneswar today. He was identified as RK Behera (64), a former officer of 120 Battalion and a doctor by profession. The incident took place near the Shani Temple in the morning.

As per reports, Behera, a resident of Defence Colony in Niladri Vihar, was returning home after a morning walk around 5.30 am when an undientified vehicle hit him and sped away. Sustaining severe injuries on his head, Behera was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to Capital hospital by bystanders but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Official sources said a case has been registered and postmortem carried out. Investigation is on to track the vehicle and the driver and all CCTV footage in the area is being scanned.

The rise in series of such cases recently has raised grave concerns on pedestrial safety and traffic management in the Capital.