Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today arrested an official of the Revenue department in Odisha’s Ganjam district after he was caught with suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 1.86 lakh yesterday.

The arrested official has been identified as Srikanta Dakua, Junior Assistant at the office of Sub-Registrar, Belaguntha in Ganjam.

The officials of the Vigilance Department intercepted Dakua while he was returning to his quarters at Buguda from office yesterday.

On the basis of credible inputs regarding collection of bribes by Dakua, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him and found suspected ill-gotten cash to the tune of Rs 1.86 lakh from his possession.

The Vigilance officials seized the money as Dakua could not give any satisfactory answer regarding the source of the money.

The Vigilance officials arrested Dakua and produced him in the court of Special Vigilance Judge at Berhampur after registering a case in this regard under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.