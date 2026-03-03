Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening after experiencing health complications.

Sources said the Minister has been suffering from cardiology-related issues and has been admitted to the CTV ICU of the hospital for close monitoring.

He has reportedly undergone an angiography, and his condition is being assessed by a team of doctors.

Hospital sources said Pujari will undergo stenting as there is a blockage in heart.