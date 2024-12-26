Koraput: Odisha Vigilance today carried out multiple raids on properties of a revenue official in Odisha's Koraput district on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused official was identified as Surendra Kumar Tanti, an Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) posted at Borigumma Tehsil in the district. Tanti was also in-charge RI of Kumuli Circle.

As per reports, a team comprising 3 DSPs, 7 Inspectors, 5 ASIs, and other supporting staff carried out raids at eight locations in Borigumma on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore. The properties raided include the rented residential house of his daughter, a residential double-storey building, a two-storey building of his relative, a two-storey market complex, a house of his relative in Kamta village, house of another relative in Ranaspur village, his building and office chamber.

During searches, the accused official was found in possession of two multi-storey buildings, eight plots, 150 gm gold, Rs 1.55 lakh cash among other things.

The following assets were detected in the name of Tanti and his family members:

1. One double-storey building with area approx 2,000 Sqft. at Borigumma, Koraput.

2. Another double-storey building with area approx 2,000 Sqft. at Jhilimili, Borigumma, Koraput.

3. 8 nos. of plots in and around Borigumma, Koraput. Details as under;

i. A piece of land comprising 4 plots vide No.44/743, 44/709, 44/680 & 44/717 measuring an area of A 0.08 dcml., Khata No.122/990 & 122/991, Mauza Kundraguda, Boriguma, Koraput.

ii. One plot vide plot No.44/741, Khata No.122/372 measuring an area of A 0.02 dcml., Mauza Kundraguda, Boriguma, Koraput.

iii. A big patch of land vide plot No.72 & 298, Khata No.96 measuring an area of A 2.29 dcml., Mauza Kosaguda, Boriguma, Koraput.

iv. One plot vide plot No.94/122/1635, Khata No.155/1301 measuring an area of A 0.02 dcml., Mauza Jhilimili, Boriguma, Koraput.

4. Rs.1,55,000/-. cash

5. Gold jewellery weighing 152 gms.

6. 3 four-wheelers (Bolero, Mahindra SUV & Maruti Alto) & 1 two-wheeler.

7. Bank, Insurance & Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing, official sources informed.



Searches are continuing. Further details are awaited.