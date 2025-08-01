Jajpur: A revenue staff was caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe for demarcation of land in Jajpur district on Friday.

Hemanta kumar Terai, Senior Revenue Assistant posted at Vyasanagar Tahasil Office in Jajpur district, was apprehended for demanding bribe amount of Rs 4500 from a complainant at office.

According to reports, Terai had demanded Rs 5000 from the complainant to fix up a date for the demarcation of his land. He received Rs 500 a few days ago and put pressure on the complainant to pay rest Rs 4500 as second installment.

With no option left, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance. Based on the allegation, Vigilance formed a team and nabbed Terai while receiving rest amount of bribe Rs 4500 from the complainant today.

The entire bribe amount of Rs 4500 has been recovered from possession of Terai and seized, Vigilance said in a release.

Following the arrest, Vigilance conducted simultaneous searches at three locations linked to Terai from DA (disproportionate assets) angle.

A Vigilance case has been registered in this connection under section 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 and investigation is in progress against the corrupt government employee.