Bhubaneswar: In response to the ongoing heatwave in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to revise the operating hours of Anganwadi centres. Following a review meeting on heatwave mitigation, he ordered that Anganwadi centres function from 7 AM to 9 AM to ensure children's safety.

Additionally, Majhi instructed the Education Department to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for conducting morning classes in schools. He also directed the Energy Department to prevent power cuts between 11 AM to 5 PM and 9 PM to 6 AM during the summer months to minimise disruptions.

To strengthen heatwave preparedness, the Chief Minister asked the District Collectors to actively participate in mitigation efforts and ensure officials of the district administration conduct field visits in rural areas. The timings for the district-level grievance cell have been revised to 7 AM to 10 AM, considering the challenges people face due to extreme heat.

Further, Majhi instructed officials to identify areas with drinking water shortages and ensure adequate arrangements, such as installing borewells and hand pumps. He also issued a directive mandating a halt on physical labour—including work undertaken by public and private contractors—between 11 AM and 3 PM to protect workers from extreme heat exposure.

To aid commuters, the Chief Minister suggested installing shaded structures at traffic points in urban areas. Additionally, shade and drinking water facilities will be set up at bus stands in rural areas to help people cope with rising temperatures.