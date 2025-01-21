Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the rise in fuel cost and allied expenses, the Odisha Government today announced to increase the charges of agents engaged in transportation of food grains under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal to increase the food grain transportation charges of the agents to ₹150 per quintal from the present ₹75 per quintal.

Official sources said the revised transportation charges will be applicable to the agents who will be engaged afresh. The Government will float tender to engage the new transportation agents.

The agents who are already supplying food grains under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme will not benefit from today’s decision.

Under the programme, the Anganwadis are being provided rice to provide the hot cooked meal. Similarly, the Self Help Groups are provided with wheat to provide the Take Home Ration.

The transportation agents have been engaged by the State Government to transport rice and wheat for the above mentioned purposes. The charge of the transportation agent was last revised in 2011.