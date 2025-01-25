Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has revised the exclusion criteria for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the state.

The ownership of two-wheelers/fishing boats has been omitted from the exclusion criteria.

Earlier, people having two-wheelers/fishing boats were being excluded from the housing scheme.

The monthly income criterion for any member of the family has been revised to Rs 15,000 from the existing Rs 10,000.

Now, family having monthly income below Rs 15,000 can apply for inclusion under PMAY-G.

The state government has also decided to omit the ownership of refrigerator and landline phone from the exclusion criteria.

As per the revised criteria, families having 2.5 acres or more irrigated land and those having 5 acres or more unirrigated land will be excluded from the scheme.

Similarly, people paying income tax or professional tax will face exclusion.

Besides, the owners of motorized three/four-wheeler, people having Kisan Credit Cards with credit limit of Rs 50,000 or above, households with any member as a government employee and families with non-agricultural enterprises registered with the government will be excluded from the scheme.

Notably, the PMAY-G scheme was launched by the Union Government in 2016 with an aim to provide concrete houses to the people of economically weaker sections of the society.