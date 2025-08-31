Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Human rights activist Jayanta Kumar Das has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking urgent directives to the Odisha Police for the immediate arrest of accused persons involved in the alleged gangrape of a young woman in Udala, Mayurbhanj district.

The activist has also urged the NHRC to monitor the investigation to ensure timely filing of the chargesheet and demanded that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mayurbhanj, be directed to provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the survivor.

According to reports, on August 29, a 20-year-old woman travelled in a vehicle with one of the accused, known to her, who had allegedly promised her a job. During the journey, four other men boarded the van and allegedly took turns to sexually assault her. The accused later abandoned her by the roadside and fled the spot.

Locals rescued the victim, following which she lodged a complaint at Udala Police Station on August 30. A case (No. 356/2025) was registered the same day.

However, police had not arrested any of the accused till the time of filing this report.