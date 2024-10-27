Bhubaneswar: The police officials in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will wear body cameras to record their interactions with the complainants.

The Commissionerate Police has launched a pilot project in this regard at a few police stations in the twin cities.

As per the plan, the Diary Charge Officer (DCO) and other officials of all police stations in the twin cities will wear the body cameras. The body cameras can also capture the unruly behaviour of people visiting the police stations.

Senior officials of the Commissionerate Police including the Police Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) can access the recordings.

The Commissionerate Police has planned to introduce the body cameras for the cops a few days after an official of the Indian Army and his fiancée were allegedly misbehaved and assaulted at Bharatpur police station in the Odisha capital here.

The army officer and his fiancée had gone to Bharatpur police station in the late hours of September 15 to lodge a complaint against some youths following a road rage incident in the capital city.

The couple alleged that the Bharatpur police subjected them to torture instead of acting on their complaint.

As per the allegations, the cops put the fiancée of the army officer in the custody and tortured her. It has been alleged that the police officials stripped the woman and sexually assaulted her in the custody.

The fiancée of the army officer reportedly bit the hand of a woman cop while trying to resist the custodial torture meted out to her.

The police officials, however, claimed that the fiancée of the army officer hurled abuses at them and attacked a woman cop at Bharatpur police station.

In another incident, a 34-year-old woman allegedly misbehaved with the officials of Khandagiri police station in the city here in an inebriated state in the night hours of October 6.

The woman reportedly visited the police station to lodge a missing complaint about her male friend.